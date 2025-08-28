Family still seeking justice 12 years after pregnant woman, unborn baby killed in Brown County

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — It's been 12 years, and Brittany Stykes' family said they still have no answers about who killed the 22-year-old and her unborn child.

"She loved life, she loved everybody, she loved getting her family together," said Mary Dodson, Stykes' mother.

Mary said the memories are still fresh as if they happened yesterday.

A pregnant Stykes was shot multiple times in a car on Aug. 28, 2013, on Route 68 in Brown County. Her 14-month-old daughter, Aubrey, was in the back seat. Aubrey was also shot and survived.

"We heard the sirens, we heard everything," said David Dodson, Stykes' father.

Stykes was on her way to her parents' house to celebrate her father's birthday, but her parents knew something was off. That's when Stykes' father drove to the scene.

"First, they wouldn't tell me anything and I just asked them, I said, 'Was it a yellow jeep with a girl with long hair?' And that's when they told me it was," David said.

Brittany's family has maintained a memorial for years along Route 68, and Thursday night, they will come back to honor her memory, hoping it will prompt tips that can finally solve this case.

"Twelve years later and they're no further today than they were 12 years ago," David said.

Dodson said he's made requests for records and updates on the case, but he hasn't received updates on the investigation into his daughter's killing.

We took his concerns to Brown County Sheriff Chris Hodges to help connect the family with information about the ongoing investigation. Off-camera, Hodges told us investigators have spent thousands of hours on this case.

"We had a gentleman come in last year that actually confessed to the homicide, and after talking to him, we were able to determine he was not involved in the things he said; we were actually able to disprove what he was saying," Hodges said.

Hodges said there is still a $50,000 reward for this case, and if anyone knows anything about this case, they are asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

"We're still trying to develop tips because we know somebody knows who killed Brittany Stykes and her unborn child," Hodges said.

Stykes' mother is calling on the community to gather Thursday night at 7 p.m. as they seek justice 12 years later.

"Just having the answers — we need them, we need them for us, we need them for Aubrey," said Mary.