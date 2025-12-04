One person stabbed, police cruiser stolen in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A man is in custody after stealing a Middletown police cruiser from a stabbing scene, according to a release from the Middletown police department.

Officers were called to the 4400 block of Bonita Drive at about 3:50am Thursday to respond to a stabbing.

Middletown police said upon their arrival they found a person with more than 30 stab wounds. That person was taken to Atrium Medical Center and later to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries.

According to the release, the suspect identified by Middletown police as 24-year-old Jonathan Crabtree ran from the scene. Police attempted to track Crabtree with a K9 when he was able to get into a locked police vehicle through the window and stole the cruiser.

Police said after an area-wide alert Crabtree and the stolen vehicle were located in Independence, Ky. where he was taken into custody without incident by the Independence Police department.

Middletown Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact detective Connor Kirby at 513-425-7736.