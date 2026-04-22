'Everything crumbled right in front of my eyes’ | Crews spend hours fighting Fayetteville house fire

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — A fire tore through a Fayetteville home Tuesday, drawing assistance from nine different fire agencies and leaving a family with extensive damage and a lifetime of memories lost.

Lieutenant Daniel Cayse with the Fayetteville Fire Department said crews faced challenging conditions from the moment they arrived at the home on Woodland Drive South. By the time firefighters reached the home, flames were already overwhelming part of the structure.

“We’re a combination part-time and volunteer department. We had four people on station, others coming from home, and mutual aid from area departments," Cayse said. "Crews met with heavy fire conditions on the side of the house. Inside, extreme hoarding conditions made it difficult to fight the fire. You have to go around all the stuff just to move in and attack the flames, and that delays your response.”

The fire was located primarily along one side of the home when crews arrived. Cayse said the damage is considered “pretty extensive,” and that the cause remains under investigation.

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For homeowner Rob Sebastian, who has lived in the home for 32 years, the fire was a shocking and heartbreaking end to what had been an ordinary day. He said he was returning from a store trip with his sister-in-law when things took a sudden turn.

“My brother was sitting in the driveway and told me he smelled smoke,” Sebastian said. “We couldn’t see or smell anything at first. Then my dad yelled that the side of the house was on fire. I ran over and saw small flames, and then it just shot up through the ceiling to the other side of the house. It all crumbled right in front of my eyes."

Sebastian said his priority was getting his family and pets to safety. His brother and father were already outside, but he helped his mother, dogs and a pet bird out of the home while trying to coax his cats from hiding.

While thankful everyone is safe, Sebastian said he fears some irreplaceable possessions are gone for good.

“I used to be a photographer, and I had rolls of film from the day I shot pictures of actor Gordon Jump when he was in town, when I was working at Swallen's, and I got to be his photographer for a day," Sebastian said. “Those older pictures mean a lot... but I’ve got my family, everybody’s okay, and I’m grateful for that.”

Sebastian said the compassion of his neighbors made a difficult day a little easier.

“That means everything. I have wonderful neighbors. One has already offered to take care of my pets while we figure things out," Sebastian said. “Maybe the insurance company will put us in a hotel, or maybe we’ll stay with family. We’ll get through it. We’ve survived worse. This is only the third worst thing my family’s gone through, and we made it through the other two.”