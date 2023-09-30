WATCH: Deputies treat triple-shooting victims in newly released body camera footage

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — A day after the Brown County Sheriff's Office released video from Georgetown police detailing the arrest of Noah Clifton, the department released body camera footage from four of the deputies who responded to the scene and interacted with the two victims who survived being shot by their family member.

Clifton faces multiple charges — including one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder — after the sheriff's office said he opened fire on his grandfather, grandmother and cousin at their home the night of Sept. 20.

One deputy's camera details his conversation with 77-year-old Margaret Neff, Clifton's grandmother, as she lay on the floor minutes after deputies say he shot her twice in the chest and torso.

"How many times are you shot?" the deputy asks Margaret.

"He shot at me twice. ... He come back in and wanted to know if I wanted him to finish me off," she says.

When the deputy asks Margaret who shot her, she tells him it was her grandson — "He's schizophrenic."

About a minute later, Margaret asked if her husband was dead.

Ralph Neff Sr., 82, was pronounced deceased from a single gunshot wound to the head as Margaret was carted to a nearby ambulance and eventually airlifted to the hospital.

As one deputy tended to Margaret, another talked with Zachary Neff, who had been shot in the face and ran to his father's house next door.

"He only shot you once?" the deputy asks.

"Yeah. Once in the face," Zachary responds.

Zachary said he'd turned his head and was immediately shot with a handgun while inside his grandparent's home.

Despite his wounds and having lost a significant amount of blood, Zachary briefly refused to be treated by paramedics until he knew his grandparents were OK.

His father also told investigators that he'd heard a gunshot and seen what he thought was Clifton throwing something into the nearby field before sitting on the trunk of his car.

"My oldest son walked over there and he was shot," Ralph Jr. said. "That's when I knew what was going on."

Clifton is expected to make his next appearance in court on Oct. 2.