VIDEO: Body camera footage shows police arrest Brown County man who shot grandparents, cousin

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Newly released body cam footage shows the moments right after a man shot his grandparents and cousin in Brown County.

Noah Clifton faces multiple charges, including one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, after the Brown County Sheriff's Office said he opened fire on his family members at their home the night of Sept. 20.

Deputies received a report just before 6:30 p.m. of an active shooter at a home on Walhburg East Road in Georgetown. Zachary Neff, 30, was first to call 911.

"My cousin shot me and my grandparents," he told dispatchers that night. "I'm shot in the face, my grandma is on the ground, I don't know if she's responsive or not."

A statement of facts provided in court says Zachary Neff told officers he and his grandparents were sitting in the living room watching TV when Clifton came into the room and started shooting. Clifton shot his grandfather, 81-year-old Ralph Neff Sr., in the head. He then shot his grandmother, 77-year-old Margaret Neff, multiple times.

The sheriff's office said Zachary Neff told 911 that Clifton was outside the home, sitting on a car.

Body cam footage shows the first Georgetown police officer arrive on scene, taking his long rifle out as he prepares to approach the home. He finds Clifton exactly where his cousin said he'd be and gets him to the ground and handcuffed without incident.

"Turn away from me," the officer says. "Do not move! ... If you move you're going to get shot."

The officer then joins sheriff's deputies in sweeping the home.

Inside, they found Ralph Neff Sr. dead and Margaret Neff shot twice. Zachary Neff was next door, running to his father's home covered in blood after being shot in the face.

Once EMTs got Margaret Neff out of the home, the teams started processing evidence.

A report from the sheriff's office said Margaret Neff told police Clifton, who lived with her and her husband, was hallucinating and claiming there were demons in the home. She said she heard Clifton tell his mother on the phone before the shooting that he was going to kill himself.

The deputy who wrote the report said Clifton admitted to wanting to kill himself "if he continued to live there." He was taken to Clermont Mercy Hospital for a mental health evaluation after the shooting.