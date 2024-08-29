11 years after pregnant Brown County mother's grisly murder, family is still calling for justice

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Heavy rain fell over dozens of people gathered along Route 68 on Wednesday to mourn the loss of Brittany Stykes, a pregnant mother of a months-old daughter.

Those in the crowd included folks from around Brown County, representatives from the sheriff's office, and Stykes' parents — Mary and David Dodson.

Stykes was shot and killed feet from the spot where a cross bearing her name now stands on the roadside in 2013.

The Dodsons have mourned their daughter's death on Aug. 28 for the last 11 years, knowing the person responsible for killing her and her unborn child and then shooting her 18-month-old daughter Aubrey in the head is still on the loose.

"We need those answers," Mary said. "We need those answers for us, but we also need those answers for Aubrey. She's 12 years old now, and someday she may ask us what we think. Well, we'd like to have answers."

The Dodsons said they've grown increasingly frustrated with the lack of answers from investigators as the case grew increasingly colder.

"I have a hard time grasping that this was the perfect crime, that there's no evidence, that there's nothing," David said.

Mary said they're not alone in their desperate search for a killer, as Wednesday's gathering showed.

"Everybody in the community, they still want to know what happened to Brittany," she said.

Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis said the case was still open in the department.

"We will never stop investigating this case," Ellis said.

Ellis said the department has recently investigated leads in connection with Stykes' case, though he wouldn't elaborate further. He said the tips were still crucial in finding a killer, and acknowledged the family's frustrations.

"We continue to run down the leads that we get," he said.

Ellis said a $50,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction in Stykes' murder was still available.