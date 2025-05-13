Watch Now
WATCH: Officials provide body cam footage of fatal shooting at Amazon facility

Marc Price | WCPO 9
One man is dead after being shot in Florence at an Amazon facility. The Boone County Sheriff said two deputies were involved.
FLORENCE, Ky. — Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders on Tuesday will discuss the fatal shooting of Michael Simpson, a 35-year-old from Cleves who was shot and killed by Boone County sheriff's deputies in April.

Kentucky State Police initially reported that deputies on April 29 tried to pull over Simpson in a stolen semi-truck at the Amazon facility in Florence. According to a preliminary investigation, KSP said Simpson did not comply with officer commands, "which resulted in a physical altercation." KSP did not report what happened during the altercation, but said a Florence police officer was injured.

At one point, KSP said Simpson pulled out a gun and pointed it toward his head, walking to an area in the industrial park. Two Boone County sheriff's deputies then fired their weapons at Simpson, who was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Sanders is expected to show body camera footage from the shooting. While Sanders is Kenton County's prosecutor, he said he was assigned this case due to a conflict of interest for the Boone County Commonwealth's Attorney Louis Kelly.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

