Sheriff: 2 deputies involved in fatal shooting at Amazon facility in Florence

Marc Price | WCPO 9
One man is dead after being shot in Florence at an Amazon facility. The Boone County Sheriff said two deputies were involved.
Posted

FLORENCE, Ky. — The Boone County Sheriff's Office said a man is dead after a shooting involving two deputies at the Amazon facility in Florence, Ky.

The Sheriff's Office said the incident began around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police were at two scenes: One on Empire Drive and another on Industrial Road at the Amazon facility.

Deputies have not provided many details. The sheriff's office said the man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The man's age and identity have not been released.

Deputies said it's unknown if the man was associated with Amazon. Deputies also did not provide any information about what led up to the shooting, or who fired the shots.

Kentucky State Police are handling the investigation.

This story is developing. WCPO has a crew at the scene gathering information.

