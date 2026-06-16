'We completely left' | They moved to NKY for their child's health, but the home they found made them all sick

WALTON, Ky. — Jana and Sam Gilkey moved their family from Texas to Northern Kentucky in 2024 for one reason: their daughter Riley.

Born with DiGeorge syndrome and a rare form of Crohn’s disease, Riley requires specialized medical care. The family chose to relocate so she could receive treatment through Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Before buying a home in the Cincinnati area, the family spent months staying at Ronald McDonald House while Riley underwent treatment.

When they found a home in Walton, the family believed they had finally found stability.

“I mean, the property is beautiful, the neighborhood, the location right off the highway, straight shot to Cincinnati,” Sam said.

But shortly after moving in, the family said their health took a turn.

“Our daughter Riley woke up in the middle of the night and couldn’t breathe,” Sam said. “We ended up being in the ER.”

Watch: The Gilkey family describes the challenges they're facing

They moved to NKY for their child's health. Then their home made them all sick

Over the following months, the family said everyone in the home began experiencing symptoms — not just Riley.

“We’re all experiencing a myriad of health symptoms from nausea, fatigue, brain fog, eczema, heart palpitations, hives,” Sam said.

As symptoms worsened, the family searched for answers.

“I just was like, there is no way we are all sick,” Jana said. “You start backtracking. When did all of this start happening? And the common denominator was the house.”

The family eventually had the home tested and said toxic mold was discovered throughout the property.

After learning the extent of the contamination, the Gilkeys made the difficult decision to leave.

“We took nothing with us,” Jana said. “No mattresses, no pillows, no coats, nothing. We completely left Kentucky. We came back to Texas.”

Today, the home has been stripped down to the studs as remediation work to remove the mold continues.

The family said one of their daughters later suffered a brain injury after living in the environment. They now travel from Texas for Riley’s ongoing medical care, while continuing to navigate the financial and emotional challenges left behind by the mold crisis.

For Dee Dee Hillsher, Riley’s former preschool teacher, the family’s resilience stands out most.

“They just keep going for Riley, for their child,” Hillsher said. “They’re amazing people because from talking to them, you would never know the struggles.”

Despite the hardships, Hillsher said the family has remained focused on helping others.

“They’re always giving, never asking for anything,” Hillsher said. “We’re just hoping maybe somebody could come alongside and help them.”

Friends and supporters have created a GoFundMe campaign to assist the family with medical expenses, travel costs and ongoing work on the home.

For now, the Gilkeys said they remain focused on their children's health and rebuilding a life that was unexpectedly turned upside down.