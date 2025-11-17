BCSO: 1 dead after crash involving 2 dump trucks, pickup truck in Union

UNION, Ky. — One person is dead after a crash involving two dump trucks and a pickup truck on US-42, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said deputies responded to the intersection of US-42 and Bleu Yacht Lane just before 1 p.m. Monday for a crash. A preliminary investigation determined a person driving a 2019 Kenworth dump truck was traveling northbound on US-42 behind a Chevy Silverado.

When the driver of the Silverado came to a stop, the driver of the dump truck crashed into the rear passenger side of the Silverado, forcing it to veer into oncoming traffic. The Silverado then crashed into a 2026 Western Star dump truck traveling southbound.

Hermon Lewis Estes Jr., the 75-year-old Covington native driving the Silverado, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both dump trucks were fully loaded at the time of the crash and both captured the crash on their dash cameras. One driver was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence. The other declined any medical treatment.

The intersection remains closed as deputies investigate the crash, the sheriff's office said.