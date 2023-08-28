Police: Man wanted for Union Township murder found dead in Fairfield

Watch Now
Posted at 5:13 AM, Aug 28, 2023
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The man responsible for killing a woman in Clermont County has been found dead, Union Township police said in a press release.

On August 24, investigators were called to the 4000 block of Powderhorn Drive around 9 p.m. for the report of an unconscious person. That person was later pronounced dead by the Clermont County Coroner's Office.

On Sunday, Union Township police identified the victim as 55-year-old Katrina Pratt. They said that 55-year-old William Pratt was responsible for her murder.

According to investigator's William's body was found in a home in Fairfield Sunday. Police did not say how William died.

Investigators said before William's body was discovered, he confessed to killing Katrina, and was on the run.

Court records show William was arrested earlier this summer for domestic violence against his wife. He was supposed to be in court two days before police found Katrina's body but he never showed up.

Police have not confirmed the relationship between William and Katrina.

