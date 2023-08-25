Police, coroner investigate incident in Union Township neighborhood

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are on the scene of an incident in a Union Township neighborhood.
Squad cars started arriving in the 4800 block of Powderhorn Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday.
The Clermont County Coroner's Office arrived around 11:30 p.m., which likely means someone is dead.
It appears that police are focusing their investigation on a single home on the street.
Crime scene tape has been up all night.
Investigators have not provided any information about what happened in this neighborhood.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.
