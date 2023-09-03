Motorcyclist dies following crash in Clermont County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash Saturday evening in Clermont County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on South I-275 beyond SR-32 near the Eastgate Mall in Union Twp.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to OSHP.

OSHP has not identified the motorcyclist, only that it was a man who died.

Investigators said police attempted a traffic stop before the crash, but did not call it a police pursuit. Investigators are still determining what happened.

South I-275 remains closed as of 10 p.m. It is unclear when the interstate will reopen.