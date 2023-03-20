Clermont County man facing dozens of sexual violence charges against an underage girl

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Clermont County man has been indicted by a grand jury on 38 total counts, including dozens of charges associated with sexual violence toward an underage girl.

According to the Clermont County Prosecutor's Office, 36-year-old Joshua Glasgow has been charged with five counts of rape, 25 counts of sexual battery and eight counts of endangering children. If convicted on all counts, Glasgow could face up to 244 years in prison, the prosecutor's office said.

Prosecutors allege the Union Township man forced an underage girl to engage in sexual acts and send him nude photos of herself. The abuse allegedly began years ago, in Kentucky, prosecutors said.

During the course of the investigation, detectives recovered at least one video made of the girl Glasgow abused performing a sexual act on him, prosecutors said. They also recovered numerous photographs.

Glasgow is currently being held in the Clermont County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

The Clermont County Prosecutor's Office said anyone with information on Glasgow or similar crimes he may have committed can contact Detective Brandon Bock at 513.752.1230.