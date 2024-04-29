Sheriff: Other drivers attempted rolling roadblocks to stop man driving erratically on highway at high speeds

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A man is facing multiple charges for driving erratically at high speeds on I-275, according to a police report from the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Philip Ridgell, public information officer for the Boone County Sheriff's Office said police were alerted to the man by drivers on the highway, who called police just after 10 a.m. on Sunday to report a person driving through the highway's median.

Ridgell said other drivers on the highway began performing their own rolling roadblocks in an attempt to slow the driver down.

According to a police report filed Sunday, callers reported the driver of a black Camry, later identified as 65-year-old Robert Garrison, had been driving through the median of I-275 when he hit a sign. Just five minutes later, Boone County Sheriff's Deputies spotted Garrison heading eastbound on I-275 near the Indiana border.

The police report says behind Garrison, multiple vehicles were driving with their flashers on.

As deputies watched, Garrison veered out of his lane without a turn signal, so they attempted a traffic stop; Garrison did not slow down and instead kept driving at around 75 mph, veering out of his lane on the highway, according to the report. In that area, the speed limit is 55 mph, the police report says.

As deputies pursued him, the police report says Garrison crashed into the back of a 2023 Honda minivan, damaging the vehicle; Ridgell said no one in the minivan was hurt in the crash.

"After Mr. Garrison was involved in the collision, he did not stop but did slow down as Sgt. Horton observed that his airbags had gone off," reads the police report.

However, Garrison continued driving, finally stopping off the right side of the highway on I-275 east. Deputies wrote in the police report that Garrison did not follow deputies' commands to show his hands.

"While Mr. Garrison was still in his vehicle being ordered to show this deputy his hands, the vehicle began to roll backwards when it collided with the front bumper" of another deputy's cruiser, the report says.

After that, Garrison exited his vehicle and was placed in handcuffs.

Deputies noted in the report that Garrison acknowledged he'd been aware of the pursuing officers' emergency lights and sirens, but he could not provide an answer as to why he didn't stop.

According to the report Garrison was given two mental tests "which he performed poorly on," and, during a balance test, had to be stopped by a deputy so he didn't hurt himself "as he was observed to nearly fall over multiple times while this deputy was explaining the balance test."

Garrison was taken to a hospital after he was arrested; deputies said he consented to a blood draw and while the results of that have not yet been made available, deputies noted on the police report that they'd suspected drug involvement.

Garrison is currently being held in the Boone County jail on charges of speeding, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, fleeing or evading police, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to produce an insurance card, reckless driving and operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.

In all, the pursuit lasted over a half hour, according to the police report, which notes the violation time as being 10:05 a.m., and Garrison's arrest happening at 10:55 a.m.