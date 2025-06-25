CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Safe Streets and Roads for All program wants to hear your suggestions to make streets safer in 28 of its high-impact areas.

The intersection at Glenway Avenue and Warsaw Avenue is considered one of the city's busiest intersections.

"If there's speed humps or something else that can be done but something needs to change," said David Beagle.

WATCH: We met David Beagle there; he's fed up with the six-point intersection

Cincinnati leaders look to improve streets through Safe Streets for All program

"Anytime I'm making a left (turn) right here, it's a very confusing, scary turn because I don't know who's coming from where," Beagle said.

He drives through it daily and said it's confusing since cars are driving through from six different parts of the intersection.

The city's Safe Streets and Roads for All dashboard shows 32 fatal and severe car injuries have happened along Glenway Avenue between 2019 and 2023.

"This has been a very dangerous intersection for a long time," said Ben Klayer, president of the West Price Hill Community Council.

City leaders want to hear your possible solutions for 28 high-impact intersections like this one.

The city will hold two information sessions on Wednesday. One was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and another is from 5-7 p.m. at the East Walnut Hills Library.

"I don't know if I can say what I know what would help, but there definitely needs to be a redesign the way traffic lights work and a better understanding of how the intersection works," Beagle said.

The West Price Hill Community Council is working with the city to make the intersection safer.

"We want to change some of the traffic lights, get some more signage around here to keep the flow of traffic going smoothly around here," Klayer said.

Councilman Mark Jeffreys said there are speed humps on Warsaw Avenue and adjustments have been made to the traffic pattern on Glenway Avenue, but he said more can be done.

"Be respectful to people whether you are in or out of a vehicle," Jeffreys said.

He wants everyone to be patient for now until there are more solutions.

"Whatever we can do to make the street safer is great," Beagle said.