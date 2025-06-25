Prosecutor: Clermont County man indicted on more than 40 charges, including rape of minor

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A 40-year-old man has been indicted on more than 40 charges, including the rape of a child, Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve announced Wednesday.

Tekulve said James R. Blair from Jackson Township has been charged with 44 crimes, including:



16 counts of rape of a child (5 of which carry 25 years to life in prison)

10 counts of sexual battery

4 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor

5 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material

4 counts of endangering children

2 counts of grooming

3 counts of corrupting another with drugs

The prosecutor's office said Blair began grooming the victim involved in the crimes when she was just 7 years old. When she turned 11, Blair began giving her alcohol and marijuana to comply with his orders to take nude photos and videos of herself, Tekulve said.

Blair's orders then escalated to demanding videos of sexual conduct, Tekulve said. Blair then began to engage in sexual acts with the child that he would record. This began when the child was 11, the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office did not say how Blair had access to the child or if there is any relation between them.

If convicted, Blair faces life in prison.

The prosecutor's office said the Clermont County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate Blair for the child sexual abuse material they found on his cell phone that involved this girl. Investigators also found other child sexual abuse material involving other children, as well.

"My office is dedicated to protecting the victim in this case, getting her justice and working to ensure that Blair is punished for what he put this child through," Tekulve said in a press release.

Blair is currently being held at the Clermont County Jail.

