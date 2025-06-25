PD: Teen hospitalized after stabbing at Covington park; another teen in custody

COVINGTON, Ky. — A teen was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a stabbing at a Covington park, the Covington Police Department said.

Police said officers responded to Randolph Park shortly before 3 p.m. for a report of a teenager stabbed. When they arrived, the officers detained another teen believed to be involved in the stabbing.

The injured teen, who has not been identified, was transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Police have also not identified the teen that's been taken into custody or any charges that have been filed.

The stabbing appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public, police said.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Randolph Park as their investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Covington detectives at 859-292-2234 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.