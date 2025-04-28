Police: 20-year-old Louisville man charged with rape after he was found naked in teen's Florence bedroom

FLORENCE, Ky. — A 20-year-old man drove up from Louisville and was found naked in a 13-year-old's Florence bedroom, according to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, 20-year-old Parker Kramer is charged with one county of burglary, two counts of rape and one count of sodomy.

A press release from the sheriff's office says officers were dispatched at around 12:33 a.m. Monday morning for reports of shots fired in Florence. WCPO is not reporting where in Florence, to protect the identity of the juvenile victim in this case.

The sheriff's office said a man told deputies he woke in the middle of the night when he heard noises coming from his 13-year-old child's room. When he entered the room, he found an adult man lying naked on the bedroom floor, the sheriff's office said.

"After telling the suspect that he was calling the police, the father went downstairs and soon retrieved a hand gun," reads the press release.

However, in that time, Kramer pushed past the father and ran out of the house; the father ran after him and fired three shots into the ground near the front porch of the home, according to police.

Deputies on the scene found an unoccupied vehicle parked on a nearby street; the father positively identified Kramer after he was shown a driver's license photo tied to the vehicle's registration.

The Florence Police Department and Boone County Sheriff's Deputies searched the surrounding area for Kramer, including deploying a drone to aid in the search. The drone helped officers find Kramer near I-71/75 and Mt. Zion Road. He was arrested on burglary charges at 2:34 a.m.

After his arrest, police said Kramer was interviewed by a detective at the Boone County Sheriff's Office. Police said during that interview, Kramer told the detective he drove from Louisville to meet the victim at their home, "and made admissions which led to additional rape and sodomy charges."

Kramer is currently being held in the Boone County Jail on a $250,000 bond.