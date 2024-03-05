PD: Car crashes into restaurant in West End

CINCINNATI — A car crashed into the front of a restaurant in West End, police said.

According to police, the crash happened at Charlie Lou's at the intersection of Findlay and Linn Streets at approximately 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

WCPO 9 crew on the scene saw the car being towed shortly after the crash.

No injuries have been reported by police at this time.

Police have not said if any charges will be filed.

Read More:

'It's unacceptable': Multiple cars into buildings prompt calls for speeding solutions in Northside

VIDEO: SUV driver crashes into vehicle, drives into building in Reading

CPD: 2 arrested for fatal shooting in West End