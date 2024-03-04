Coroner: Driver, passenger killed in Friday crash in Paddock Hills

One of two people who died after a crash in Paddock Hills on Friday evening have been identified by the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office reported 55-year-old Stephanie Fitzpatrick was the passenger in a vehicle involved in the crash, while a driver also killed was listed as an unknown male.

The crash happened near Victory Parkway and Reading Road at around 8:14 p.m. Friday evening, CPD said.

Cincinnati police said a driver was traveling north in a Chevrolet on Reading Road as a second vehicle, a Nissan driven by the unidentified man with Fitzpatrick in the passenger seat, was heading west on Asmann Avenue.

The driver of the Chevy hit the Nissan; police said Fitzpatrick and the unidentified man were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where they both died from their injuries.

Police said the driver of the Chevy was also injured, but would recover.

CPD said it is investigating whether excessive speed or impairment played a part in the crash.