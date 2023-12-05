Northbound lanes of I-75/I-71 partially closed near Richwood Road in NKY for semi on fire

The northbound lanes of I-75/I-71 are partially closed after a crash, according to Boone County dispatchers.

The closure is near Richwood Road and traffic has backed up down I-75/I-71 toward the split.

Dispatchers said a semi truck hauling nine vehicles caught fire on the highway, though they didn't say if any other drivers were involved in the incident.

Dispatch did not say whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story, WCPO will update as more information becomes available.