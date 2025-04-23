McLane’s Bluegrass distribution center coming to Hebron, supporting new Wawa locations

HEBRON, Ky. — Wawa is planning to use a distributor based in Northern Kentucky.

The McLane Company Inc. announced it is expanding its partnership with Wawa to support new locations in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions.

The company will open the McLane’s Bluegrass distribution center in Hebron, Kentucky. It will serve the new Wawa locations in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.

“We’re proud to have served as a dedicated partner alongside Wawa over the years,” said Vito Maurici, McLane’s chief customer experience officer, in a press release. “With this expanded partnership, we remain committed to supporting Wawa’s growth as a leader in convenience retail and food service through our robust network and product offerings.”

Wawa recently opened its first Ohio store in Liberty Township and has more locations planned for the region.

McLane's is a nationwide distribution network with more than 80 locations, focused on convenience retail and food service. According to the release, the distribution company has worked with Wawa for 20 years and is now servicing more than 1,100 Wawa stores in Kentucky, Virginia, New Jersey and Florida.

“It’s been 60 years since our first store opened, and our vision then was a new kind of convenience store, fulfilling lives by providing customers with fast, friendly service and fresh products that deliver value,” said Brian Schaller, president of Wawa, in a press release. “As Wawa expands into new markets, our partnership with partners like McLane helps us scale our best-in-class foodservice program, support our growth and fulfill our commitment to delighting customers.”