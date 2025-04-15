First Wawa opens in the Tri-State: How its deals stack up against local competitors

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Wawa officially opens its doors in Liberty Township on Wednesday, marking the convenience store's first location in Ohio. We went to check out what the new store has to offer and compared it with local competitors so you don’t waste your money.

What Makes Wawa Special?

While it is a gas station, Wawa is also a beloved convenience store known for its made-to-order hoagies and freshly brewed coffee. With a budget-friendly "2-4-6 Menu," you can snag food items priced at just $2, $4 and $6.

Grand Opening Promo: Get a free hot coffee at the Liberty Township location April 16 through April 27.

If you sign up for Wawa's rewards program, you can earn points for free drinks, hoagies and snacks. West Chester resident Christy Nichols shared her excitement about Wawa’s expansion into the Tri-State.

“We’re used to having the same few gas stations. It’s nice to have something that provides good sandwiches at a reasonable price,” she said.

How Does Wawa Compare?

We compared Wawa’s deals with popular Tri-State convenience stores like Speedway and UDF.

Speedway

Combo meal: Speedway offers 2 slices of pizza and a “Big Gulp” fountain drink for $4.

Discounts for Rewards members: Speedy Rewards members get discounts on gas and earn points, which can be redeemed for items like Slurpees and Big Gulp fountain drinks. Earn 10 points per gallon of fuel and 20 points per dollar spent on merchandise.

Special monthly deals: Bonus points are offered on select items each month for Speedy rewards members.

UDF

UDrive Plus loyalty program: UDF loyalty members can get coupons on gas, snacks, and more.

Buy coffee, get discounted gas: Earn 3 cents off gas for every cup of coffee.

Coffee refill discounts: Get 99-cent refills on UDF hot or iced coffee.

Both Speedway and UDF declined to comment on how they feel about Wawa’s expansion into the competitive Tri-State market.

Chains expanding in the Tri-State

WaWa isn't the only convenience or grocery chain making inroads into Cincinnati this year.

Sheetz

Gas station and convenience store Sheetz recently opened its first store off I-75 in Franklin. Sheetz offers made-to-order food and a more upscale experience.

Publix

Last month, Publix opened its first Tri-State grocery store in Walton with a half dozen more planned in the next few years. Publix also offers a premium experience with its famous "Pub Subs."

Shopper Precious Kaya told us on Publix’s Opening Day, "Oh my gosh, it's better than making your own sub inside your house."

Buc-ee’s

The chain many local people are most excited to see is the southern highway rest stop Buc-ee's, sometimes called the Disney World of convenience stores. It is currently under construction in Huber Heights, just outside of Dayton.

Buc-ee's employees have turned sandwich making into performance art, yelling out "fresh brisket on the board!" every 15 minutes or so.

Xavier University marketing professor Bryan Buechner said part of the excitement for Cincinnati shoppers is getting stores they see when they travel, and many love stopping at stores that offer a little something extra, like Publix.

"It has this kind of premium, almost elevated feel," he said. That may be why we are so excited about Publix, Buc-ee's, Sheetz, and now WaWa coming. You can enjoy that premium experience you remember from your vacation right here in the TriState.

What’s Next for Wawa?

As the first Wawa opens this Wednesday, plans are underway for even more locations across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana in the coming years. By the end of 2025, Wawa expects to have nine stores open in Ohio, while aiming to open as many as 55 stores in Ohio within the next ten years.

