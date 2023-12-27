'He was everything to us': Community remembers 22-year-old killed in Christmas Eve motorcycle crash

HEBRON, Ky. — For many in Boone County, former Conner High School player Stanley Crawley was the heart of it all, so when his life was cut short on Christmas Eve, his loved ones figured what better place to honor him than at the heart of the football field.

A crowd more than a hundred strong poured out Tuesday night, surrounding the CHS Cougar logo on the 50-yard line. Few words were shared as Crawley's family and friends held candles during the vigil.

The somber night was filled mainly with somber silence, tears and emotional embraces.

"It means a lot to me knowing the community loves him this much — that he was loved. I'm happy because I feel like he was here tonight, because the sky turned red, so I think he'd seen everybody here for him," Crawley's mother April Massingale said.

Red and Blue are CHS colors, she explained.

"He was really involved in multiple sports — track, football and wrestling. He made it to State. He was very involved with Conner," said James Coleman, Crawley's oldest brother.

Somber night here at the Conner High School football field in Hebron as friends and loved ones gather to pay tribute to Stanley Crawley. The 22-year-old CHS grad died in a motorcycle accident on Christmas Eve. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/ku6LzGzAHh — Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) December 26, 2023

Despite attempted life-saving measures, first responders could not save the 22-year-old's life. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Crawley was heading northbound on Pleasant Valley Road (KY State Route 237) between Oakbrook Drive and Camp Ernst Road on a downhill grade and left-handed curve.

Crawley lost control and as a result, he was ejected from the motorcycle, BCSO said. Both Crawley and the motorcycle then struck a nearby guardrail.

"He had his whole life ahead of him. He just began," Massingale said. "Yeah, that's hard. That's definitely hard for me."

The now grieving mother clung to her other sons after the vigil. They say this past Christmas was a painful one.

"It was empty," Crawley's older brother Nathaniel said.

"Didn't really have a Christmas really, it was just remembering him," Coleman said.

"I don't think I'll ever do a Christmas again," Massingale said. "His presents are still under the tree."

A few of Crawley's former roommates were among those to pay they their respects at the candlelight vigil. The group did youth ministry and Crawley lived with them for more than two years.

"When we met him, he just became the light of home. I mean he was everything to us. He was the friend, he was the little brother. And not only us, but everyone who knew him loved him, fell in love with him," Mark Lawson said. "If you could give me one name to say, 'Hey, who would the most people come out for for something like this?' It would 100% be Stanley."

Lawson said his twin brother Luke, who was another roommate, called him to let him know about Crawley's untimely death.

​"I had to take a seat. Devastated and far too soon," Lawson said.

Crawley's loved ones want him to be remembered as a light in many lives and to be remembered as a friend to all. Lawson and Massingale shared some final messages on the 22-year-old's legacy.

"I believe you are going to live on in the thoughts and prayers of every single individual here and we will continue to love and you and we will continue to love you for as long as we remember you," Lawson said.

"I would love for everybody to just remember his contagious smile and his laugh," Massingale said as Nathaniel chimed in with, "and his blonde curls."

"Yes, his pretty golden hair," Massignale finished with a smile.

If you'd like to contribute to Cralwey's funeral expenses, you can call the Linnemann Funeral Homes & Cremation Center in Burlington to make a donation at (859) 727-1250.

Cralwey's public visitation will be held at Linnemann on Tuesday, January 2 from 5-8 p.m. His funeral will be January 3 at 11 a.m.