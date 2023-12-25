Deputies: 22-year-old motorcyclist killed in Boone County crash

FLORENCE, Ky. — A 22-year-old man is dead after a crash in Florence on Sunday afternoon, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle near the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Oakbrook Drive.

Upon arrival deputies found Stanley Crawley, 22, of Burlington, ejected from his motorcycle.

Lifesaving measures were attempted by responders, but ultimately Crawley was pronounced deceased at the scene, Lieutenant Chris Hall of the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The roadway remained closed during the response, and was reopened to traffic at approximately 7:30 p.m., Hall said.

Investigators determined Crawley was traveling northbound on Pleasant Valley Road (KY State Route 237) between Oakbrook Drive and Camp Ernst Road on a downhill grade and left-handed curve.

Crawley failed to negotiate the curve and struck the concrete curbing on the right edge of the roadway causing the motorcycle to become airborne, Hall said. As a result, Crawley was ejected from the motorcycle. Both Crawley and the motorcycle struck a nearby guardrail, Hall said.

Speed appears to be a factor in the collision, but alcohol and drug impairment do not appear to be, Hall said. Hall also noted Crawley was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

Watch Live: Cincy Lifestyle

Crawley was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, Hall said,

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision.

