Body pulled from Ohio River: Boone County Deputies asking for help identifying the man

HEBRON, Ky. — Police are asking for help identifying the body of a man that was pulled from the Ohio River.

Boone County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 4000 block of River Road in Hebron Monday around 8:30 p.m. for the report of a dead body that was found in the Ohio River, investigators said in a press release.

The unidentified male is described as being of average height with a bald head. His body was found with a white t-shirt and dark blue/black cargo pants. He was also wearing white, black and red Air Jordan 1 Low shoes, investigators said.

Detectives did not see any obvious signs of trauma, scars, tattoos or piercings on his body.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, investigators did not find any additional items on the body that could help them make a positive identification at the scene.

The Boone County Coroner's Office is awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the man's cause of death.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the man is asked to call 859-334-8469 or email bcs@boonecountyky.org.

