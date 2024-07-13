'These people are going to be remembered': Fundraisers benefit families of Florence mass shooting victims

FLORENCE, Ky. — As family and friends said their goodbyes to Delaney Eary and Hayden Rybicki Friday, many were also organizing ways to remember them and the two others shot and killed nearly a week earlier at a mass shooting at a birthday party in Florence.

Police responded to an active shooter at a home on Ridgecrest Drive early July 6. When they arrived, officers found seven people had been shot. Eary, Rybicki, Missy Parrett and Shane Miller were pronounced dead. Three others were injured.

Florence community continues to remember 4 people killed in birthday party shooting

At High Stakes Harley in Florence, general manager Jerren Foley said he felt compelled to help the victims and their families from the moment he heard what happened.

"Even though we don't know you personally, we have to come in and help out," he said.

He's pledged to donate 100% of the beer sales at their 2nd Summer Series from 5-9 p.m. Saturday.

"The hope is of some of this money, these proceeds, is for these families to take their time to grieve and remember their loved ones instead of having to worry about bills or food," Foley said.

Closer to the Ohio River, the Weather Oar Knot marina will play host to a day of entertainment organized by Nickie Pope.

"Without any hesitation, I jumped in and started organizing," Pope said.

Starting at noon, The Knot will have a slate of live music, a pizza buffet and a silent auction — 100% of food proceeds will benefit the victims and their families.

Workers at the bar spent much of Friday pulling in van-loads of donations to be auctioned off Saturday.

"These people are going to be remembered, and we're going to say their name and they're not going to be forgotten," Pope said.

The line-up of musical acts are:

Noon to 1:30 p.m. — US 42 (Cooper Student Band)

2-3:30 p.m. — Steph Courtney - Solo Acoustic

4-6:30 p.m. — Tyler Moore Band, Acoustic

7-11 p.m. — Halfway Hammered

The Knot fundraiser ends at 11 p.m.

In addition to these, several events are planned through August:



July 18: Barleycorns will donate 20% of sales from its Florence location from 5 p.m. to close.

July 31: Larosa's locations in Florence, Hebron, Edgewood, Crescent Springs and Mt. Zion will donate 20% of proceeds from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Aug. 3: Longnecks Sports Grill is hosting bourbon basket raffles, a cornhole tournament, silent auction, and a split-the-pot raffle from noon to close.

Aug. 11: Skyline Chili in Union has pledged to donate 35% of restaurant sales from 10:30 a.m. to close.

Direct donations can be made through GoFundMe accounts we compiled in our previous reporting here.