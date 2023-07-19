One in custody after shots fired at Florence Rally's, police chased another into Cincinnati

FLORENCE, Ky. — Shots were fired at a Rally's on US-42 in Florence, Ky. Wednesday afternoon and after, police chased a fleeing driver north into Cincinnati, according to Florence police.

The vehicle used to flee the scene was found by Cincinnati police, but it was unoccupied, Florence police said.

Another suspect was apprehended after the shots were fired and is in Florence police custody.

Police couldn't say how many shots were fired, but they said no one was hit by the gunfire.

Officials have not released any information or a description of the person who fled the scene. Police said they are still interviewing witnesses and investigating the incident.