Police: Husband, wife dead in murder-suicide at Union home

Sean DeLancey/WCPO
Posted at 11:38 PM, Jul 11, 2024

FLORENCE, Ky. — A husband and wife are dead following a murder-suicide at Union home Thursday evening.

Officers responded to a house in the 2400 block of Ormond Drive just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday after a family member discovered two people shot in the head.

Police said 71-year-old Marsha Iseral was found dead in a first-floor bedroom of the home. Her husband, 71-year-old Rick Iseral, was then found dead in a bathroom.

Florence police are investigating their deaths as a murder and subsequent suicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 859-371-1234.

