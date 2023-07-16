Watch Now
Police: Driver in critical condition after head-on collision in Florence

Posted at 1:28 PM, Jul 16, 2023
FLORENCE, Ky. — Two people were hospitalized Sunday morning after a head-on collision in Florence, the Florence Police Department said.

Around 10:15 a.m., police responded to US-42 near Grand Avenue for a crash. They found that a person driving westbound on US-42 in a Nissan Sentra came across the double-yellow and struck a Chevrolet Malibu head-on.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to St. Elizabeth's with life-threatening injuries, police said. The other driver was transported to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's currently unclear what caused the driver of the Nissan to veer into oncoming traffic.

If anyone witnessed the crash or has further information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 859-647-5420.

