Person found dead inside home after fire in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — A person was found dead after a fire in Florence, according to Florence Fire and EMS.

Crews were called to the building on Langshire Court at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The structure appears to be a multi-family dwelling containing apartments or townhomes.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was heavy and crews began to work to suppress it and search residences.

Rae Hines

One person was found inside one of the homes and pronounced dead by the Boone County Coroner's Office, fire officials said.

During the response, one Florence Fire and EMS personnel member was injured and taken to a local hospital, where the fire department says they're in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials are still working to confirm the identity of the person found dead; that information has not yet been released.