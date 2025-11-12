IKEA announces new 'plan and order' store in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — IKEA is opening a new store in Florence next year, but don't expect the meatballs.

The company announced plans for a Plan and Order location across from the Florence Mall. It will be a smaller store dedicated to planning home furnishing for kitchens, bedrooms and living rooms. Customers can plan and order multiple items for delivery or pick-up at the same location.

Online IKEA shoppers can also select the Florence location as their preferred pick-up spot instead of traveling to West Chester.

"This new store location is perfect for customers who are looking to purchase affordable home furnishings, plan new design projects, and create a home they love," Susan Blackstock, Market Manager, said in a release.

The full showroom, dining area and kids' play area will only be available at the West Chester location.

IKEA said its Florence location at 7735 Mall Road will open in the spring.