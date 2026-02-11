Florence Hardware transforms into Hope Ministries serving thousands across 7 counties

FLORENCE, Ky. — A longtime hardware store in Florence has been transformed into a beacon of hope for families across seven counties, now serving as the home base for Hope Ministries at Florence Baptist Church.

The ministry, directed by Pastor Dithson Noel, operates the store to provide free clothing and food to thousands of families.

"It gives them the opportunity to select for themselves what they desire rather than feeling like there's stuff tossed at them," Noel said.

Every Wednesday, the ministry focuses specifically on serving the homeless population. Volunteers pack backpacks with food, hygiene items and materials to keep warm.

"We see up to about 40 (people experiencing homelessness) a week," Noel said.

Church leaders told us the need continues to grow, and this outreach is just the beginning of their community service vision to serve even more people across the Florence community.

"We really want to be known as the church that is a gift to our community," said Stephen Braswell, executive pastor of ministries at Florence Baptist Church.

Braswell said the church has multi-million dollar expansion projects planned for its main campus on Mount Zion Road.

"In phase one, we've got a space for teenagers that we are building that's going to have a double gym and a space for them to work, worship and hang out," Braswell said.

The church said they are looking to raise $16 million over the next couple of years to fund the expansion and better meet community needs.

Hope Ministries operates without income qualifications and continuously accepts clothing donations.

"We want people to know they can always come here for hope," Noel said.

