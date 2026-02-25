Police: 2 juveniles charged after armed robbery in Delhi Township

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two juveniles are facing charges after an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon in Delhi Township, according to the Delhi Township Police Department.

Police said the robbery happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Delryan Drive.

During the robbery, police said a gun was pulled out.

Officers responded with Delhi's K-9, a drone and detectives. Police said the drone found the two suspects on Copperfield Lane.

One suspect was taken into custody immediately, police said, and the other briefly fled before being taken into custody. Police did not release the ages of the juveniles.

The K-9 also found a loaded gun between two houses and recovered "stolen property," according to police.

The two juveniles were both charged with aggravated robbery. One faces charges of tampering with evidence, carrying concealed weapons and obstructing official business, police said.

Both were transported to juvenile detention, according to police.