City of Florence Parks could see major upgrades

The city wants to hear what residents like and don't like about the parks
Major upgrades are coming soon to half a dozen parks in northern Kentucky and the community has the opportunity to weigh in on what it likes and doesn't like.
In 2024, people in Florence shared what they wanted to see and developers went to the drawing board to come up with some of the renderings.

City officials plan to make improvements at several parks including Kentaboo, Stringtown, South Fork, Orleans, Lincoln Woods and the Skate Park.

The city wants to add splash pads, nature zones, climbing boulders, shaded areas and disc golf to the parks.

The open house is happening Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Florence Nature Center.

Anyone who can't make it to the open house can also view all these changes online and submit comments here.

