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Dispatch: Boone County deputy injured in crash involving alleged abduction suspect

Boone County Sheriff's Office
Rob Peiper
Boone County Sheriff's Office
Posted
and last updated

WALTON, Ky. — A Boone County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured in a crash in Walton Tuesday, according to Boone County Dispatch.

Dispatch said the crash happened just before 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on South Main Street and the deputy has minor injuries.

The crash involved an alleged abduction case out of Greene County, Ohio, according to Boone County Dispatch.

Dispatch did not provide more information on other injuries or the abduction case.

WCPO will update this story when more information is available.

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