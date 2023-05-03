Watch Now
Multiple condos damaged in Burlington fire

Posted at 9:23 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 09:23:27-04

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Six people are displaced after a fire damaged multiple condos in Burlington, The Burlington Fire Department said.

The fire started around 7 a.m. in a garage of one of the units. As the fire spread, it damaged the units directly to the right and left.

The middle unit was damaged the most. First responders said when they arrived, flames were coming through the roof.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

