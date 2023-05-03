Multiple condos damaged in Burlington fire

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Six people are displaced after a fire damaged multiple condos in Burlington, The Burlington Fire Department said.

The fire started around 7 a.m. in a garage of one of the units. As the fire spread, it damaged the units directly to the right and left.

Blake Sheely

The middle unit was damaged the most. First responders said when they arrived, flames were coming through the roof.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

READ MORE

The Monkey Bar and Grille heavily damaged in fire

Archaeology seeks to uncover secrets of the Newport Barracks

Wildfire at Kentucky's Natural Bridge may have been intentionally set