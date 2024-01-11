Boone County School Board to weigh complaint over book in elementary school library

FLORENCE, Ky. — The Boone County Board of Education is set to discuss a complaint over a book in a district elementary school.

“Endlessly Ever After” is a choose-your-own-adventure picture book. The authors ask the reader to serve as a sort of “Little Red Riding Hood,” while weaving through other classic fairytales.

A parent petitioned for its removal from Longbranch Elementary School, but the complaint was rejected. Now, that parent has appealed to the school board.

“Obviously, you think, pedophilia,” said Amy Yates, who filed the complaint. “It's a strong word to say, but it's true.”

Yates takes issue with a page in the book in which the reader stumbles upon a “gentle maiden” who is “sleeping like a stone.” The reader is asked whether they will “kiss some strange sleeping woman in a frozen castle” or not, calling back to the tale of Sleeping Beauty.

In her complaint, Yates said the scene implies “it is approving for a little girl or even a teenager, which is also a minor, to kiss a grown woman who is a stranger.” She said it suggests “pedophilia is acceptable,” though the ages of the characters are not clear in the book. The exact age of the “gentle maiden” is not clear.

“There's other parents out there that don't have a clue that their children are checking this out and reading it,” Yates said.

In an email with school officials, Yates notes “there is intent to normalize a girl kissing another girl for sexual purposes.”

An initial review of her complaint was rejected by the school. A committee found that the kiss was “not over-sexualized in any way” and follows the story of Sleeping Beauty.

“It is important to note that, if it is determined that this kiss between ‘Rosie’ and ‘Sleeping Beauty’ is deemed harmful to minors, every book in the library that in any way references or depicts a kiss between characters would likewise need to be removed from circulation,” wrote principal Stephanie Stambaugh in her response to the complaint. “This could amount to hundreds of books being removed from the LBES (Longbranch Elementary School) library.”

Yates was offered an opportunity to prevent her child from checking out books from this author in the future. She appealed the decision to the school board, which is set to discuss the issue on Thursday.

Several parents told WCPO they plan to attend the meeting to support the school’s inclusion of the book in its library.

“It can be a slippery slope if we start nitpicking every single, tiny little thing,” said Jessica Searcy, a district parent who plans to speak at the meeting.

Searcy said she believes it’s impossible to shield children from things that might make families uncomfortable.

“A parent's job really is to not hide them away from that, but give them the tools they need to navigate those situations,” she said.

Amber Hoffman plans to speak at the meeting in support of keeping the book too. She's a district parent and member of the political nonprofit, Northern Kentucky Initiative.

“It's crazy to me,” she said. “And simultaneously attacking an entire group of children.”

The effort is personal for Hoffman. Her daughter is pansexual.

“I'm not asking for people to put this kind of stuff into the curriculum,” she said. “I’m asking for you to leave it available as a resource in the elementary school libraries for children like mine that need and want that representation.”

WCPO will be at the school board meeting. This story will be updated with more information when it is available.