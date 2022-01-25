Watch
Boone County house fire kills 1, injures another

Elderly woman trapped inside house
Phillip Lee
At least one person is dead and another injured following a fire Tuesday morning in Boone County, the fire chief with Verona Fire Department said.
Posted at 9:45 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 10:01:24-05

VERONA, Ky. — A house fire in Boone County on Tuesday morning killed at least one person and injured another.

David Jones, the chief of the Verona Fire Department, said crews responded to a house fire in the 15000 block of Glencoe Verona Road at around 5:55 a.m.

Boone County Coroner Missy Rittinger said the victim was an elderly female.

When firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed in flames. Jones said one person was trapped inside the house and later found dead. He said one person was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for burns and smoke inhalation.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

