Boone County house fire kills 1, injures another

VERONA, Ky. — A house fire in Boone County on Tuesday morning killed at least one person and injured another.

David Jones, the chief of the Verona Fire Department, said crews responded to a house fire in the 15000 block of Glencoe Verona Road at around 5:55 a.m.

Boone County Coroner Missy Rittinger said the victim was an elderly female.

When firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed in flames. Jones said one person was trapped inside the house and later found dead. He said one person was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for burns and smoke inhalation.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Related News

Campbell County farmhouse a total loss after fire

Covington car fire causes smoke damage to home

Covington firefighter dies from COVID-19 complications