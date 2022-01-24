Campbell County farmhouse a total loss after fire

CALIFORNIA, Ky. — A farmhouse in Campbell County is a total loss after a fire late on Sunday.

A neighbor called 911 at 11:30 p.m., reporting a fire at the home. Crews responded to the house on Daniels Road in California, Ky., but the house was a loss by the time they arrived. Crews had to tank in water to the location to fight the fire.

No one was inside during the fire. The family that lived at the address was on vacation.

The cause of the fire is unknown and a fire investigator was called to the scene.

WCPO will continue to update this story.

Related News

Car fire causes major smoke damage to Covington home

I-Team | Investigators say closing doors keeps fire from spreading