Watch
NewsLocal NewsCampbell County

Actions

Campbell County farmhouse a total loss after fire

House was burned to the ground as crews arrived
items.[0].videoTitle
Farmhouse burns down in Campbell County
Posted at 7:08 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 07:08:05-05

CALIFORNIA, Ky. — A farmhouse in Campbell County is a total loss after a fire late on Sunday.

A neighbor called 911 at 11:30 p.m., reporting a fire at the home. Crews responded to the house on Daniels Road in California, Ky., but the house was a loss by the time they arrived. Crews had to tank in water to the location to fight the fire.

No one was inside during the fire. The family that lived at the address was on vacation.

The cause of the fire is unknown and a fire investigator was called to the scene.

WCPO will continue to update this story.

Related News
Car fire causes major smoke damage to Covington home
I-Team | Investigators say closing doors keeps fire from spreading

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.