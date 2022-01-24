Car fire causes major smoke damage to Covington home

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Covington family woke up to find their Chevrolet Trailblazer in flames.

The first started at 3 a.m. on Evergreen Drive. The car was parked in the driveway when it caught fire, spreading flames and smoke to the house. The family managed to escape the home safely.

The house has smoke and flame damage. It was determined to be unlivable by the Covington Fire Department. The fire is currently under investigation.

WCPO will continue to update this story.

