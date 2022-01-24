Watch
NewsLocal NewsKenton CountyCovington

Actions

Car fire causes major smoke damage to Covington home

House declared unlivable
items.[0].videoTitle
Car fire causes smoke damage to Covington home
Posted at 6:44 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 06:44:22-05

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Covington family woke up to find their Chevrolet Trailblazer in flames.

The first started at 3 a.m. on Evergreen Drive. The car was parked in the driveway when it caught fire, spreading flames and smoke to the house. The family managed to escape the home safely.

The house has smoke and flame damage. It was determined to be unlivable by the Covington Fire Department. The fire is currently under investigation.

WCPO will continue to update this story.

Related News
Bodycam footage shows dramatic rescue during Fairfax house fire
3 people dead after house fire in Brown County

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.