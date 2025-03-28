Boone County fire districts merge as solution to recruit, retain firefighters

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — As a solution to recruiting and retaining more firefighters, two Boone County fire districts are merging into one.

Beginning July 1, the Hebron Fire District and Point Pleasant Fire District will merge. The decision was announced this week after Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore signed off.

"We want our people and their property to be protected at the highest level," Moore said.

Moore said the merger will make the departments more efficient.

Hebron Fire Chief Adam Peddicord said he agrees. He said the decision will allow the district to bring in new firefighters.

Two NKY fire districts merge as solution to recruiting, retaining firefighters

"I think that if we can have a bigger area geographically, more run volume, additional opportunities for promotion — those are all good things as far as trying to recruit new people into the business," Peddicord said.

Peddicord said none of the fire stations will close down. In fact, he said they'll be able to increase staff as a result.

He said they'll also increase the amount of area they cover by a few square miles. He said he believes it will allow them to better respond during emergencies.

"I think what excites me the most is being able to work with individuals I have not worked with before," Peddicord said.

Moore said the merger was not a result of insufficient response times from either district. Rather, he said it was to create more sustainability to continue success. He said he believes other departments may do the same in the future.

"I think this is what the future holds," said Moore. "We're going to have to work ... smarter, more wisely, and these departments are doing that."