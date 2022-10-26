Body camera footage shows woman kicking Boone County deputies, damaging cruiser

VERONA, Ky. — Two people have been charged after firing shots outside of a dollar store in Verona.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office claims Alexis Beaver, 22, fired several shots at her boyfriend, Edwin Romero, 40, Sunday afternoon near the Dollar General store on Verona Mudlick Road.

After the shots were fired, deputies believe the two then drove away together. They were spotted by several deputies on northbound I-71.

The two were detained during a traffic stop. A body camera worn by one of the responding deputies shows Beaver kicking one of the deputies in the chest. The body-worn camera then falls to the ground.

She was restrained and then put back into the cruiser. Beaver also attempted to kick out the passenger window, damaging the door frame of the cruiser. As she was being transferred to another cruiser, Beaver says she wants her items back.

"I want my bag," she says to deputies.

"Do you think kicking cops is going to get that for you," a deputy responded.

Beaver has been charged with four counts of wanton endangerment, one count of criminal mischief, three counts of assault on a police officer, and one count of tampering with evidence.

Her bond has been set at $100,000.

During the incident, deputies claim they learned Romero was a “deported criminal aggravated felon”. According to a press release sent by the sheriff’s office, Romero ‘should have never had a handgun’.

Romero is charged with one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Deputies claim to have spoken with Immigration and Customs Enforcement regarding the felony classification. According to the press release, ICE is putting a detainer hold on Romero.

WCPO 9 News has requested additional body camera footage from the incident to learn more information about Romero’s charges. This story will be updated once we have more information.

