VIDEO: Body camera shows wild turkey break-in at Miami Township home

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Body camera footage released Tuesday shows officers responding to a not-so-normal break-in in Miami Township Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to a home after a wild turkey flew through a window and into one room. Footage shows someone trying to capture the turkey as it attempts to escape back through the window.

The police department shared the video on social media, saying "police officers get calls for everything, but this was the first time we've been dispatched for a wild turkey breaking into a house ... and then breaking out."

"Does the window shut or did it just break?" one officer asked the homeowner.

"Oh the window broke — it flew through the window," she responded. "That poor turkey, though. Oh, I feel so bad for it ... it's probably hurt."

This was unbelievably wild!! Police Officers get calls for everything, but this was the first time we've been dispatched for a wild turkey breaking into a house...and then breaking out. 🦃🦃🦃 pic.twitter.com/AcAKTPdXIW — MiamiTwp PD (@MiamiTwpPD) October 4, 2022

When it looked like the turkey had finally been wrangled, it broke free, making one last run for the window. More broken glass can be heard as the officer's camera captures the turkey successfully jumping out of the window.

"It's out!" the officer said before running to the door, shutting and locking it before the turkey had a chance to re-enter the house.

One thing is for sure, that turkey refused to become somebody's dinner.

