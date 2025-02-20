3 rescued after driving car into floodwaters in Boone County, first responders say

UNION, Ky. — Three people are expected to be ok after having to be pulled from floodwaters in Boone County on Thursday morning.

First responders responded to reports of a water rescue on Riddles Run Road just before 4 a.m.

Crews said they had to pull the people from the water after the car they were in got stuck. According to police at the scene, the people drove around a barricade blocking the road due to high water before getting stuck in the water.

Watch as first responders pull the people from the floodwaters below:

Three people rescued from floodwaters in Boone County

The people were taken to local hospitals, and First responders said they were expected to be ok.

Several roads along the Ohio River and other small bodies of water have been closed over the week due to high water in Northern Kentucky and east of Cincinnati.

A flood warning has been in effect for the Ohio River until at least Friday.

NWS Flood Warning along the Ohio River

According to the Ohio River Forecast Center, the river crested on Wednesday night and will now slowly start to recede.

For a full breakdown on the Ohio River flood stages and its impacts, watch the video below: