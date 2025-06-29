Boone County Water Rescue asking Ohio River boaters to stay on Kentucky side due to 'ongoing active search'

CINCINNATI — Any boaters on the Ohio River are asked to stay toward the Kentucky side of the river as the Boone County Water Rescue Team conducts "an ongoing active search operation."

The water rescue team posted on social media Sunday morning advising boaters of the search.

"We kindly ask that all boaters remain on the Kentucky side of the river and idle through the downtown Cincinnati area until further notice," they wrote.

Boone County Water Rescue did not specify why there is a search operation or what exactly they're looking for.

WCPO has reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies in both Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky to get more information about the search efforts.