Check your receipts: If you were charged extra during the sales tax holiday, here's what you can do

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some Ohioans report that they are still being charged sales tax during the state's mandatory holiday. Here's what you can do to get your money back.

For the first two weeks of August, Ohio’s 5.75% tax rate — and any local sales taxes — are paused.

"That doesn't mean that all online or even in-person shopping experiences here in Ohio are incorporating it," financial expert and Case Western Reserve University professor Michael Goldberg said. "Consumers really need to look."

Viewers and readers have been reaching out to us, saying that some stores aren’t honoring the state sales tax break, and they are still being charged tax. Ohio Senate Finance Chair Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland) explains that the holiday is mandatory.

"It's their obligation to follow the law, of course, and I guess businesses who decide not to pass it along will run afoul of regulators in the state of Ohio," Cirino said.

Most products are eligible as long as they are under $500. This includes dining in at restaurants and internet purchases from chain companies.

There are some exceptions, which include items already separately taxed like alcohol, marijuana or vehicles.

If you buy an eligible item between Aug. 1 and 14, but you have tax on your receipt, here is what you can do:

If you were charged extra during the sales tax holiday, here's what you can do

The Ohio Department of Taxation said that consumers should take their receipt, or show a digital copy, to the retailer for a refund.

If that isn't possible, ODT's Adam Schwiebert said there is another option.

"You can submit an application for a refund for that erroneously collected sales tax," Schwiebert said. "You can submit that application electronically or via mail, so you have options to get your money back."

CLICK HERE to go to the refund form.

If you can't access the webpage from this link, here are the instructions:

CLICK HERE to get to the department's website. Then click the "Forms" section in the upper right-hand corner. From there, type STAR into the "Form Title or Number" box. There should be a search result that says, "Application for Sales/Use Tax Refund." Click the "View PDF Fill-In."

Consumers have four years to file for a return, but Schwiebert urges Ohioans to apply as soon as they see the error.

"The department is very passionate about getting people their money back quickly because that really is the purpose of the holidays and for Ohioans to save those taxpayer dollars, keep them within their pockets," Schwiebert said. "The department works very quickly to try to get their money back as fast as we possibly can."

The expected time frame to receive your money back from the state varies.

The best approach is to be proactive, as one viewer demonstrated by catching the mistake early, sharing it with the restaurant, and subsequently getting her bill reduced.

"How many times we've been ordering something and they say, 'Do you want a receipt?' You're like, ‘Nah, I mean, why bother?’ but this may be the time to say 'Yes,'" Goldberg said.

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.