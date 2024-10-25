Bonobo bit Cincinnati Zoo care team member's thumb, causing 'complete amputation'

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden care team member was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a bonobo bite caused a "complete amputation" of the care team member's thumb, zoo officials said.

Zoo officials said the incident happened behind the scenes in the Jungle Trails habitat.

"During morning rounds, a bonobo bit a care team member's thumb through a protective mesh barrier while the care team member was administering medication and food to the bonobo troop," the zoo wrote in a statement.

The care team member is receiving medical treatment and is expected to be OK, the zoo said. Because the incident happened behind the scenes, the zoo said no other staff, guests or animals were involved or hurt.

"The Cincinati Zoo prioritizes the safety of its employees and animals," wrote the zoo. "Bonobos are highly intelligent and social primates, and interactions with them involve established protocols and safety procedures."

None of the bonobos were outside of their habitat; the zoo said care team members and great apes do not occupy shared spaces.

The zoo is still looking into the details of what led up to the bite and, as a result, Jungle Trails will be closed to the public Friday.