Boil advisory issued for part of Crosby Township after fire hydrant malfunction

CROSBY TWP., Ohio — A boil advisory has been issued by Greater Cincinnati Water Works for a portion of Crosby Township, according to a press release.

The township is in northwestern Hamilton County; GCWW says the boil advisory is necessary after a fire hydrant blew at the intersection of New Haven Road and Paddy's Run Road.

While the hydrant issue has been fixed, GCWW said the incident caused a depressurization in the system.

The boil advisory will be in effect until Friday, July 31 at 11 p.m.; GCWW says residents affected have been notified by the agency.

GCWW

GCWW said the boil advisory is a precautionary measure.

The area included is:



West: Baughman Rd. and Edgewood Rd.

Baughman Rd. and Edgewood Rd. North: Trailhead Place, New Haven Rd. (from 5th Ave. to Crosby Rd.), Wiley Rd., Oriole St., Finch St., and Canary Ave.

Trailhead Place, New Haven Rd. (from 5th Ave. to Crosby Rd.), Wiley Rd., Oriole St., Finch St., and Canary Ave. East: East Miami River Rd. (from Colerain Rd. to Georgetown Rd.) and River Rd. near Crosby Township Park

East Miami River Rd. (from Colerain Rd. to Georgetown Rd.) and River Rd. near Crosby Township Park South: Hamilton Cleves Rd. (from New Haven Rd. to Crosby Rd.) and Dry Fork Rd. (from New Haven Rd. to Short Rd.)

When a boil advisory is in effect, residents in the impacted areas should let cold water run thoroughly from all taps used for drinking and cooking for at least three minutes, GCWW says.

Water should then be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute; let it cool before consumption, or consider bottled water or purchased jugs of water.

Bottled or boiled water should be used for all drinking and cooking for the duration of the boil advisory. The same should apply to making ice, baby formula or performing other activities like brushing teeth, washing dishes or food preparation.